Marlon Wayans Details NSFW Fantasy About “Orange Is The New Black” Star Taryn Manning Amid Affair Drama

Earlier this week, actress Taryn Manning found herself at the center of NSFW drama. Best known for roles in 8 Mile and Orange Is The New Black, Manning shared a video in which she discussed how she was currently engaged in an affair with a married man. As part of that video, Manning revealed that one of the sex acts she performs with the individual in question is rimming, i.e. eating ass. Manning later apologized for the video, stating that she regretted making the information public.

Of course, there has been a wave of backlash to the video. For some people, it’s the affair. For others, it’s the “deviant” sex act. Another group, primarily on the right of the political spectrum, objected to the basic premise of Manning talking about sex on a public forum to begin with. Marlon Wayans, however, had a much different response. The actor and comedian chose to respond to the news by getting very horny on main about Manning herself. All folded into a surprisingly sex-positive message.

Read More: NPC TikToker PinkyDoll threatens to file lawsuits over leaked OnlyFans content

Wayans Questions What The Big Deal Is, Reveals Desire To Be Rimmed By Manning

“Damn, i been wanting her to lick my ass for years… smh … she always had that “I’ll lick you ass” look about her too 😂😂😂😂😂 .. for real tho. @vladtv crazy for this one. Why is this a HEADLINE?! There so much wrong in this!!!! Is it the ass eating? Is it the ass eating of a married man?! Or is that the girl from 8 mile is no longer known for that because her ass eating ass has eclipsed her wonderful acting talents. Today confuses me so much. Back to laughing 😂Hustle and Flow, 8 mile don’t matter she eating married men bootyhole…. The fuck man😂😂😂😂Now just how is a man ‘posed to be faithful to his wife when you got movie stars out here butt licking. Sorry hun. Y’all better hope to GOD i don’t do a sketch show because it will be RELENTLESS,” Wayans wrote on Instagram.

First of all, bravo to this man for being this confident about sexual wants and desires. Marlon Wayans wants to get his ass ate and you know what? Good for him. However, secondly, Wayans also makes the perfect point – why is this a headline? Of course, when a story like this comes out, people are going to write about it. But Wayans essentially destroys the entire gossip media industry with this one Instagram caption. What is it about this story that makes it newsworthy? Is it the act? The fidelity? Or the fact that in 2023, a woman famous for movies dares to be open about her sex life. It’s no secret that world is growing more sexually conservative. In the face of that, we need more people like Marlon Wayans who aren’t afraid to be horny on main.

Read More: Darius Jackson denies claims that Keke Palmer’s Usher cameo didn’t bother him

[via]