Darius Jackson Denies Reports He’s “Unbothered” By Keke Palmer’s Usher Video

Last month, Keke Palmer and the father of her child made headlines, after he decided to weigh in on an outfit she wore to Usher’s concert. The father of one, Darius Jackson, appeared to shame Palmer for her attire, reminding her “you a mom.” He was immediately hit was an overwhelming amount of backlash for the comment, but instead of apologizing, he doubled down. Jackson criticized this generation for being upset that he commented on the mother of his son showcasing her “booty cheeks.”

He cited his own “standards and morals,” claiming he was within his rights to do so. The backlash continued, however, with countless social media users and celebrities chiming in on the drama. Palmer has yet to seriously address the controversy publicly. Fans were then shocked when it was announced this week that Palmer will be starring in Usher’s new music video. The “Boyfriend” video is a nod to the viral drama, and who better to star in it than her. Later reports suggested that Jackson had shared his thoughts on the music video, claiming to be “unbothered.”

Darius Jackson Says He Hasn’t “Spoken To Anyone”

Keke Palmer’s baby father shuts down reports he’s "moved on" pic.twitter.com/kBSCl0Ilkh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 18, 2023

Reportedly, a source told People “Darius is focused on an acting career and wants to put the drama behind him.” They also noted “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.” The alleged source added that “He’s moved on.” It appears as though the source’s statements can’t be confirmed, however, as Jackson claims that he hasn’t spoken on it. “I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” he explained. “So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

It seems like Palmer is making the most of the unfortunate fallout, getting an opportunity to work with one of her inspirations. “You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer,” she wrote of Usher. “You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am.”

