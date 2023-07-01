Keke Palmer Describes Childhood Fame As “Traumatic”

Keke Palmer says that her experiences with fame and celebrity have been “traumatic.” The iconic actress discussed being in the spotlight throughout her life during a recent interview with The Cut. She began by reflecting on her starring role on the Nickelodeon sitcom, True Jackson, VP. She was just 15 when she took the role. Even prior to True Jackson, VP, which ran from 2008 through 2011, Palmer appeared in Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Akeelah and the Bee.

“Honestly speaking, initially it was traumatic when I really experienced it, like after I did ‘True Jackson, VP’,” the actress told the outlet. “And then I got used to it and I tried to kind of control it a little bit more by setting boundaries for myself and being a little bit more realistic about what I needed from the people that would be around me.”

Keke Palmer At The Premiere Of "Nope"

Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.

“I don’t know why anybody wants it. It’s a lot to have a lot of attention on you all the time. It gives you a lot of anxiety. It’s nerve-racking,” Keke continued. While she did admit that it can be “fun and cool in certain times” she added: “Not everybody can handle it. It’s just a dangerous game.”

Speaking of attention being on her all the time, the actress recently made headlines for her relationship with Darius Jackson. Her boyfriend criticized her attire after she attended one of Usher’s concerts in Las Vegas, earlier this month. The singer had also serenaded her during his performance. “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Jackson wrote on social media. After Jackson’s criticism went viral, it appeared that the two broke up. While she didn’t address their relationship specifically, Palmer unfollowed Jackson and hinted at a split in several posts.

