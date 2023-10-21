Rowdy Rebel Reveals Why He Dissed Real Boston Richey

During a recent interview with Off The Porch uploaded on Friday (October 20), Rowdy Rebel and fellow rapper OnPointLikeOp explained some new rap beef they found themselves in. Moreover, the two explained why they chose to diss Real Boston Richey on the song "Fed Time," which already got a response. Specifically, Rebel stated that he simply just wanted to do so, although he welcomes Richey taking the time and energy to start a conversation and engage with his remarks. On the other hand, Op added on that this is real hip-hop, since it's about social issues and competing with your colleagues in the game much like 50 Cent would do.

"I made a comment because I wanted to," Rowdy Rebel expressed. "I rap, I do what I want to do." "Like, I feel like that's real rap," OnPointLikeOp elaborated. "That's some 50 Cent s**t. We just bringing back real rap. If you don't like it, it is what it is, it's a bar. I feel like everybody agrees when they hear it, so it's like, f**k it." Check out their remarks around the 21:20 mark of the video below.

Rowdy Rebel Elaborates On Real Boston Richey Diss

"I was in the stu', coming up with lines, and I'm like, 'Oh, that's dope,'" Rowdy Rebel went on. "'Oh, this line fire right here.' A lot of s**t be going on in the hood. Something can happen with one of the bros. So it was like, 'Aight, I'm cutting him off.' N***as be saying some funny s**t, like, 'Cut that n***a off,' like, if he was their boy. So I'm throwing that in the line. I didn't really want to beef with you, you feel me? I don't care, but don't play with me. I don't care [about the response]. Ain't finna go back and forth on the rap. It was cool for him to come back, though. 'Killers in New York,' okay! Tell them to pop out."

Meanwhile, what do you think about all this? Is this a warranted diss or did it go too far? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Rowdy Rebel and Real Boston Richey, stick around on HNHH.

