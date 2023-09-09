Blueface Responds To Gay TikToker Dropping Receipts Of Their Alleged Relationship: “I Am The TRUTH”

The 26-year-old doesn’t plan on suing for defamation. In fact, he finds the allegations laughable.

Hayley Hynes
Most of the headlines regarding Blueface so far in September have been about the Californian missing out on the birth of his first child with Chrisean Rock. The Baddies cast member made the bold decision to stream the event on Instagram for the world to see, but her co-parent spent the day in Miami with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, rather than show his support. Earlier this week he labelled Rock a "weirdo" while declaring that he's done posting about her. So far, Blue has kept his promise and is instead channelling his Twitter fingers toward addressing rumours floating around about his sexuality.

An LGBTQ+ TikToker has shared alleged receipts of their relationship with Blueface, including DMs and a sensual video that's since been dubbed a fake by internet sleuths. "I wasn't gonna go there, but babe, I'm bored," they told the camera after sharing a screenshot that shows apparent unread messages from the father of three in their IG inbox.

LGBTQ+ TikToker Claims to Have Hooked Up With Blueface

"Some call me a liar, I call it entertainment," Blueface's accuser told TikTok in another video. On Saturday (September 9) morning, the MILF Music founder hopped on Twitter to address the situation before things get out of hand. "I have no interest in going after the LGBTQ+," he wrote.

"If they don't hold each other accountable for things like this, seeing how they come together for everything else, that's on their community as a whole. I'm not homophobic nor gay," the reality star continued. "I'm not suing nobody for defamation. If y'all believe that... That's on you."

"Thotiana" Rapper Denies Allegations

"This s**t is all entertainment for me," Blueface reminded his Twitter followers. "Literally every time I open these apps I separate my reality from this virtual world where everyone is pretending and lying for likes [and approval]. I am the TRUTH," his rant ended. Do you think that the embattled rapper is being honest? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

