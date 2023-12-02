Tiffany Haddish's DUI Sparks Concern Amongst Comedian's Friends

Friends of comedian Tiffany Haddish have expressed concern for her well-being after it was reported that she had been arrested for a DUI on Thanksgiving. "As soon as I heard it, I said ‘goddamn, I’m glad she’s okay. But it seems weird to me. You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation. This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense. The way people look at drinking and driving. Hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned. If people want to be critical, I say f-ck that — you don’t know what a person is going through. You don’t know what’s troubling a person," one of Haddish's friends told The New York Post.

However, as mentioned by the friend, this is not Haddish's first run-in with law enforcement. In January 2022, Haddish was arrested for a DUI in Peachtree City, Georgia. In an eerily similar series of events to her Thanksgiving arrest, Haddish was reportedly asleep at the wheel of her car. This week, it was announced that prosecutors in Georgia were pushing for Haddish to be subject to weekly drug testing while she remains out on bond.

Read More: Kodak Black Asks Tiffany Haddish If She Would Do An OnlyFans Video With Him

Tiffany Haddish Says DUI Will "Never Happen Again"

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Honorary pace car driver, Tiffany Haddish poses with the Bill France NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Haddish herself has once more spoken about the incident. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries. This will never happen again,” Haddish said this week. It was a very different attitude to the one she showed the day after Thanksgiving. Despite having only been out of jail for a few hours, Haddish took to the stage in Long Beach to joke about the incident. Haddish joked that her "prayers for a man in uniform" had "been answered". It's a line that Haddish has used previously, namely when addressing her 2022 DUI on The Tonight Show.

Elsewhere, fans and friends remain concerned about the comedian, especially as more details about her fateful Thanksgiving emerged. Fans discovered a video posted by Haddish hours before her arrest. The video, posted to Haddish's Instagram, shows the comedian explaining to her fans what is going on. "I'm in Inglewood trying to go to the Habesha party. Trying to get my East African on. I’ve been partying with the white people. Now I'm trying to party with my East Africans, and they won’t let me in the club." It's unclear why Haddish was being denied entry to the club. However, she was eventually let in. After gaining entry, Haddish immediately asks "where's the bar" before the video ends.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish On Child Abuse Allegations: "You Will See"

[via]