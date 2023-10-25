Tiffany Haddish On Child Abuse Allegations: “You Will See”

Recently, Tiffany Haddish took to social media to comment on one of her previous controversies. A commenter had brought up a sketch she filmed with Aries Spears in 2014, Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The video included shots of Spears touching one of the children suggestively, and ultimately landed on the website Funny or Die. It later resulted in a 2022 lawsuit from a woman who appeared in the video as a child alongside her younger brother. The lawsuit alleged that the two of them were coerced into "filming sexually explicit child pornography skits."

The former accuser shared a statement when the lawsuit was eventually dropped. The woman claimed that her family had “known Tiffany Haddish for many years." She added, "we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Haddish Hints At Unedited Footage Coming Out

While the lawsuit was dropped, the controversy has lingered, as some fans find it difficult to move past. "Tiffany we ain't forget about was you did with them kids in that video," one social media user wrote recently. Their comment prompted a response from Haddish, who hinted at more footage surfacing eventually. "I didn't pay any kids any thing one day that unedited footage will come out and you will see. What was really going on. If anyone cares by then," she said.

Following the dismissal of the lawsuit, Haddish shared a statement expressing remorse for her involvement. “Clearly while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all, and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” she said at the time. What do you think of Tiffany Haddish's recent claim about the controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tiffany Haddish.

