Tiffany Haddish says that she used to steal food from weddings back when she was “homeless and hungry.” The comedian recalled the tough period in her life during a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there,” Haddish admitted to the outlet. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.” She elaborated: “I would have two or three drinks and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple.’ Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this black girl at our wedding?’”

Tiffany Haddish At The Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

From there, Haddish explained that her humble beginnings help keep her grounded as she’s grown into a celebrity. “I try my best not to hold onto too many emotions because I feel like when you hold onto all those emotions, they make you cr*zy and then you get delusional,” she said. “Sleep is the key. And don’t be afraid to go out in nature. Take your shoes off and walk in some grass.”

Haddish found her breakthrough into mainstream success with the release of the 2017 comedy film Girls Trip. In the movie, she stars alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah. Her comments with PEOPLE aren’t the first time Haddish has reflected on her tough moments. In an Instagram post from 2019, she shared a picture of herself during a rough stretch.

“I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this girl,” she captioned the photo of herself. “I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and herself, we will get to a place where we will be housed, overfed, less hurt and fear free.”

