A new prayer penned on social media by Tiffany Haddish shows she’s rising above. The comedian faced a wave of pushback months ago after two siblings sued both her and Aries Spears over a skit. The brother and sister were just kids when they participated in comedy sketches that were sexual in nature. In one, Spears portrayed a pedophile who was attracted to the seven-year-old son of a character played by Haddish.

The clip resurfaced amid news of the lawsuit and the outcry was loud. “I know people have a bunch of questions,” Haddish stated back in September. “I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Haddish and Spears would later call the controversy a shakedown and denied grooming and molestation allegations. There were even reports that Haddish and the mother of the siblings were once friends. Yet, it was rumored that because Haddish wouldn’t help her with her career, she instead allegedly used her children as revenge.

The lawsuit was later settled out of court, but Haddish still was taking hard hits. She said she “lost everything” due to the accusations and people continued to target her with criticisms. Recently, she reemerged with a post that read much like a prayer.

“This is me happy to see how my God works,” she said. “Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God.”

She continued: “I know you got big things for me to do and I can’t have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me. I Love you Father God. Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen 🙏🏽.”

Haddish had several potential projects on the horizon just prior to this scandal. It is unclear what she is working on next, but her fans are still holding up for Girls Trip sequel.