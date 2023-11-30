Tiffany Haddish Could Face Drug And Alcohol Restrictions Following DUI

Earlier this month, Tiffany Haddish found herself in some hot water after falling asleep behind the wheel of her car on her way home from a Thanksgiving celebration at The Laugh Factory. Officers found her on Beverly Drive, arrested her, and gave her a DUI. While this is the comedian's second DUI in two years, she's been open about plans to "get help" moving forward.

“This will never happen again," she told ET. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” Despite Haddish's promise, Georgia prosecutors are pushing to enforce some new restrictions on the Haunted Mansion actress, making it more difficult for her to offend again. According to new documents obtained by TMZ, they want Haddish to be barred from using alcohol and drugs.

Georgia Prosecutors Want Haddish To Undergo Weekly Drug Testing

Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of "Easter Sunday" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Haddish was arrested in 2022 in Georgia, and was similarly found asleep in her car after smoking marijuana, reportedly. Prosecutors want her to undergo weekly drug tests to ensure that she stays clean while out on bond, though the judge has yet to make a decision. Obviously, the circumstances are pretty serious, but she hasn't shied away from joking about the incident, even making light of it the very same day of her arrest.

After posting bond, Haddish headed to The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, where she claimed that her "prayers" had finally been answered. According to her, she had been asking God to send her a good man, preferably in uniform. What do you think of Tiffany Haddish getting her second DUI in two years this month? What about the consequences that the comedian could soon face? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

