Real Boston Richey Reportedly Arrested For Conspiracy To Traffic Marijuana

According to new reports, Real Boston Richey was recently arrested by federal officers for alleged conspiracy to traffic marijuana. Further details surrounding the Florida rapper's arrest are unclear. Ironically enough, Richey just unveiled a new music video for his track "Federal Nightmares," which has led some fans to believe that he had an inkling his reported arrest was imminent.

Real Boston Richey also turns 27 this week, meaning that his alleged legal troubles have caught up to him at a bad time. "Starting my Bday Off Right Federal Nightmares Dropping 12am Friday Ya Dig Me ❤️‍🩹 Free @piru.papii @smizoe_9 And Free My Pops Out Da FEDS SHOT BY: @skeeboe," he wrote on Instagram yesterday alongside a teaser for his new video. Countless friends, peers, and followers are calling for his release, and demanding more new music once he's out.

Read More: Real Boston Richey And YTB Fatt Are A Duo We Might Need From After Dropping "Real Type"

Real Boston Richey's Alleged Legal Issues

Unfortunately, however, this is far from Real Boston Richey's first run-in with the law. This latest development has brought about discussions of his 2013 arrest, as well as the snitching allegations he faced last year. Reportedly, he and two others were involved in a stolen vehicle case at the time of the arrest. In 2023, 1090 Jake came through with paperwork alleging that it proved the rapper had snitched on two different occasions. A video later surfaced appearing to show the performer being questioned by police and seemingly identifying various suspects.

Real Boston Richey eventually addressed the allegations, fervently denying them. “Nobody in dat interview was a factual person," he told Instagram followers. “I clearly say he ain’t have nothing to do with s***.” What do you think of reports that Real Boston Richey was arrested by feds? What about him being accused of conspiracy to traffic marijuana? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rowdy Rebel Reveals Why He Dissed Real Boston Richey

[Via]