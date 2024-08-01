BabyTron Is Having Some Fun On "Clownin'"

BabyTron is back with another single, the first after his big appearance on Eminem's latest album.

Michigan rapper BabyTron has been enjoying increased buzz around his career in the last couple of years. His unusual flow and beat selection makes him stand out among his peers. So much so that he appeared on "Tobey" earlier this year, which was a track with Eminem and Big Sean. The song landed on The Death Of Slim Shady. After securing the biggest placement of his young career, Tron is back on his solo path. On July 31, he dropped "Clownin'," the latest single in another characteristically prolific year for the rapper, who's already released two mixtapes this year.

In true BabyTron fashion, "Clownin'" has a beat that heavily samples circus music. Like many new rappers coming out of the revitalized Michigan scene, he enjoys going over obscure samples and other sounds that most artists would be uninterested in attempting to tackle. The beat contrasts with his delivery and lyrical content, with Tron dropping several punchlines in quick succession. "Fully switch'll turn his hoopty to a unicycle / Huntin' for an opp, no, not a deer, I ever shoot a rifle" is an early one, but there are many others over the two-minute track. BabyTron has not announced plans for a new album yet. His two mixtapes, Case Dismissed and Mario & Luigi would probably be enough for most fans. However, he released three projects last year, so a third coming before the end of 2024 would not be a particularly surprising outcome. Check out the track below.

BabyTron - "Clownin'"

Quotable lyrics: