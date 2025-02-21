Don Toliver, j-hope Of BTS & Pharrell Williams Make A Splash With "LV Bag"

Don Toliver is recruiting first-time collaborator j-hope of BTS fame and all-around icon Pharrell Williams for "LV Bag." This is the Houston, Texas native's first single in quite some time. If you count "DONNY DARKO," one of the two cuts to drop before the release of the HARDSTONE PSYCHO (DELUXE), then its been since June 24. If not, it goes back even further to May 22 with "Attitude" featuring Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain. Overall, his fourth studio album was a major success. It went on to have the best first week commercially speaking, selling 77,000 copies. Moreover, it barely missed out charting wise, slotting in at number three. Life of a DON, his sophomore effort debuted at two.
So, with HARDSTONE PSYCHO and its subsequent bonus edition being a hit, it's important that Don Toliver's solo work from here on out is of quality. Fortunately, "LV Bag" rises to the occasion. Pharrell Williams, who's wearing his producing hat this time around, keeps things relatively simple. He's been doing that as of late on songs like The Weeknd's "Timeless," for example. But that's been one of the biggest bangers over the last several months. So, why change the formula? He doesn't here with shimmering synths, watery keys, thumping bass and thick kick drums. The tempo is also slow and steady, but it makes it easy for Don Toliver and j-hope to slide over the instrumental. It's a boastful summertime-ready bop and one that's addicting and maintains your attention from start to finish.
Don Toliver, j-hope & Pharrell Williams "LV Bag"
Quotable Lyrics:
Pulled up in the wintertime (Yeah)
Got tired, but you feelin' mine
Bad-bad b*tch, she gettin' high (Yeah), she gettin' high
Two doors open, I'm in and out
Ain't no Bentley, huh
Ain't no, ain't no Bentley, huh