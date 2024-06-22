Don Toliver Scores Highest Chart Debut Of His Career With New Album

Donny Womack is bigger than ever.

Don Toliver has worked to get where he is. The Houston artist broke through in a big way on Travis Scott's 2018 album Astroworld, and since then, he's continued to refine his sound. Toliver has gotten better and better, and his commercial success has followed suit. He scored his first top ten hit in 2020, and his last two albums have debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200. His new album, Hardstone Psycho, is garnering stellar reviews from critics. Furthermore, it's already proven to be the artist's most successful release yet.

Hardstone Psycho debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. Technically, this is a spot lower than his second album, Life of a Don. The album sales are second to none, however. Hardstone Psycho sold 77K copies in its first week. This makes it the best-selling debut of any Don Toliver album to date. For a point of comparison, Life of a Don sold 68K first week. Love Sick, his third album, sold only 40K during its first week. Don Toliver is inching closer and closer to superstardom. It may seem like a long process, but the artist is in it for the long haul.

Don Toliver's Hardstone Psycho Is His Boldest Album Yet

Don Toliver talked about his musical journey during a 2023 GQ profile. He credited his eclectic taste to his parents, and admitted that he was initially pigeonholed by comparisons to other artists. "People say I sound like Akon, or like T-Pain," he recalled. "But I feel like I sound like myself." The artist went on explain how a gradual increase in popularity has actually given him time to make mistakes and hone his musical craft. Now, he's more confident than ever. "I know how to do everything," Toliver boasted. "I can literally hear any beat and know how I should sound, or somebody else should sound."