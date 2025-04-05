Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie Of The Year” Returns With Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie Of The Year” brings back a fan-favorite look later this month. This colorway nods to Michael Jordan’s incredible rookie season, where he averaged over 28 points per game and won Rookie of the Year honors. First appearing on the Air Jordan 1 High in 2018, this theme now hits the low-cut silhouette. Jordan Brand continues to expand the Low OG lineup with clean, heritage-inspired makeovers. This pair balances lifestyle wearability with basketball legacy. The neutral tones and premium materials give it a mature, timeless edge.

With so many Jordan 1s on the market, this version stands out by leaning into storytelling. The Air Jordan 1 Low debuted in 1985 alongside its high-top counterpart. Though the High often gets the spotlight, the Low OGs have carved out their own lane in recent years. With its classic shape and Nike Air branding, it brings an old-school feel with modern appeal. Official images now confirm the return of the “Rookie Of The Year” in low-top form. The photos show off its clean mix of white leather and golden brown suede, tied together by black details. Expect these to draw attention when they release in the coming weeks.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie Of The Year”

Image via Nike

This pair features a white leather base with golden suede overlays. Black Swooshes and laces add contrast. The outsole is done in black, while the midsole comes in vintage sail. A red Nike Air logo pops on the tongue. The wings logo is stamped in black on the heel tab.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” is going to drop on April 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. The sneakers will launch in men's sizing. Select retailers and Nike SNKRS will carry the release.

Image via Nike