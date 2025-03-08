Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie Of The Year" Pays Tribute To Jordan's Early Days

air-jordan-1-low-og-rookie-of-the-year-sneaker-news
Image via Kith
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie of the Year" revives a classic colorway, inspired by Michael Jordan’s breakout rookie season in 1985.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie of the Year" revives an iconic colorway inspired by Michael Jordan’s breakout rookie season. This low-top version reimagines the celebrated 2018 Air Jordan 1 High "Rookie of the Year," which paid tribute to Jordan's first MVP-worthy campaign in 1985. With premium materials and a familiar color scheme, this release is a must-have for collectors and everyday wearers alike. Staying true to its roots, the sneaker features a white tumbled leather base with overlays of golden brown nubuck. The black Swoosh, laces, and lining create a sharp contrast, giving the shoe a bold yet refined aesthetic.

While the high-top version celebrated Jordan's rise to stardom, this low-cut model offers a sleek alternative for modern sneakerheads. Beyond its stylish appeal, this release holds historical significance. The original "Rookie of the Year" colorway was inspired by the tan jacket Jordan wore at his 1985 NBA Rookie of the Year press conference. The new low-top iteration continues that legacy, blending nostalgia with fresh appeal. Fans of the Jordan 1 silhouette will appreciate this nod to basketball history. The latest images highlight the sneaker’s premium craftsmanship and timeless appeal. With an official release on the horizon, expect this pair to be a popular pick among sneaker collectors.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie Of The Year”
air-jordan-1-low-og-rookie-of-the-year-sneaker-news
Image via Kith

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie of the Year" features a white tumbled leather base with golden brown nubuck overlays. A black Swoosh, laces, and liner contrast the upper, while a sail midsole and black rubber outsole complete the look. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s 1985 Rookie of the Year outfit, this low-top iteration blends premium materials with timeless appeal. Expect it to be a standout release.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie Of The Year” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” is going to drop on April 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Furthermore, the buzz around this release is already gaining momentum. Fans are eager to see how this low-top version stacks up against its high-top counterpart.

air-jordan-1-low-og-rookie-of-the-year-sneaker-news
Image via Kith
air-jordan-1-low-og-rookie-of-the-year-sneaker-news
Image via Kith

