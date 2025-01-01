Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie Of The Year"

A fresh take on an iconic tribute to MJ's early career.

Retailer images of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Rookie of the Year" have surfaced, alongside confirmation of its release date set for April 2025. This low-top iteration draws inspiration from its celebrated high-top predecessor, showcasing a clean white leather base accented with rich harvest brown and sleek black overlays. Further, the "Rookie of the Year" colorway merges classic tones with versatile styling, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous detailing, this release pays homage to Michael Jordan's first major accolade in style.

The combination of the iconic silhouette with its carefully curated color palette underscores the thoughtfulness behind this design. Sneaker enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as the official photos heighten anticipation. This colorway not only honors a pivotal moment in Jordan’s career but also solidifies its place as a staple in the Air Jordan 1 lineup. With its confirmed release date and retailer images unveiled, the hype surrounding this drop continues to grow. It’s set to be one of the most exciting launches of the spring season, seamlessly blending heritage and modern appeal.

"Rookie Of The Year" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via GOAT

The shoes feature a black rubber sole combined with a smooth white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a clean white leather base, highlighted by harvest brown leather accents. Additionally, a black Nike Swoosh and matching black laces provide contrast and a refined look. The heels display a black Air Jordan Wings emblem, while a Jumpman logo is included on the midsole. Finally, the tongue is adorned with vivid red Nike branding for an eye-catching detail.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” is going to drop on April 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Furthermore, the buzz around this release is already gaining momentum. Fans are eager to see how this low-top version stacks up against its high-top counterpart. With its timeless design and premium materials, this sneaker is poised to be a favorite.

Image via GOAT