Retailer Photos Unveiled: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus”

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Bright Cactus” fuses performance and personality in a bold new package. Designed for training, this silhouette stays rooted in Scott’s signature style. It’s not just another Jordan. It’s a statement. The Jumpman Jack TR is Travis Scott’s first original silhouette with Jordan Brand. Built for the gym but styled for the streets, it reflects his growing influence beyond music. Since his debut with the brand in 2017, Travis has redefined what a signature sneaker can be. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Jordan 6, his collaborations always sell out fast, and this one will be no different.

The Jumpman Jack TR leans into function. A supportive strap sits across the midfoot. Durable materials ensure long-lasting wear. Still, Scott’s touch is everywhere from the inverted Swoosh to the minimal smiley branding on the heel. As Jordan Brand continues to explore the training market, this drop feels like a pivot toward lifestyle and performance in one. Photos show off the “Bright Cactus” colorway in full detail. Pops of yellow mix with cream overlays and black hits for contrast. It’s loud but wearable, which has always been Travis Scott’s lane.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Bright Cactus”

Image via GOAT

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Bright Cactus” features a bright yellow mesh base with cream leather overlays and a black Swoosh. A midfoot strap and rugged outsole reinforce its training DNA. Black detailing lines the heel, collar, and tongue. The signature Cactus Jack smiley logo sits embroidered on the back, bringing Travis’s personality to the performance silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” will be released on April 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Retailer images have already surfaced, building momentum ahead of launch.

Image via GOAT