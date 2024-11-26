The Jordan Jumpman Jack Steps Out In Bold "Bright Cactus"

Green mesh meets style in the Jordan Jumpman Jack.

Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack is gearing up for its debut in the striking "Bright Cactus" colorway, with detailed retailer photos now available. This bold design features a vibrant green mesh base that commands attention, paired with sail and black overlays for a dynamic contrast. The breathable mesh not only adds a modern touch but also ensures comfort for all-day wear. The "Bright Cactus" colorway combines eye-catching aesthetics with practical functionality, making it a standout addition to Travis Scott's sneaker lineup.

The sail overlays provide a clean contrast to the green base, while the black accents add depth and sophistication to the design. Travis Scott's signature touch is evident in the unique color palette and sleek construction, ensuring this sneaker appeals to both collectors and casual wearers alike. This release further cements the collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand as a creative force in the sneaker world. With the official release set for April 2025, the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated drops of the year.

"Bright Cactus" Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott

Image via GOAT

These sneakers feature a smooth sail rubber sole, combined with a crisp sail and black midsole, creating a bold base. The uppers are made from bright green mesh, accented by sail leather overlays for a striking contrast. Adding a signature Travis Scott detail, a reversed black Swoosh elevates their distinctive style. Finishing the design, Jordan and Travis Scott logos appear on the tongue and heel, while a strap encircles the base of the laces for a cohesive look.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” will be released on April 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. This vibrant release is already sparking excitement among sneaker fans. With its bold design and signature Travis Scott details, it’s sure to be a standout in any collection. Get ready for this must-have drop to light up the spring season

Image via GOAT