Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” Delayed To 2025

Hopefully this is the last of the delays.

Nice Kicks reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" will be released on April 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

These sneakers showcase a sleek sail rubber sole, paired with a clean sail and black midsole, offering a striking foundation. The uppers are crafted from vibrant green mesh, highlighted by sail leather overlays for a dynamic contrast. Adding a distinctive Travis Scott touch, a reversed black Swoosh enhances their unique aesthetic. Completing the look, Jordan and Travis Scott branding adorn the tongue and heel, while a strap wraps around the base of the laces, tying the design together.

The sail overlays provide a subtle contrast to the green mesh, while the black details deepen the visual appeal. Travis Scott's creative influence is evident in the unique color scheme and stylish design, ensuring that the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" will captivate both sneaker collectors and casual wearers. This upcoming release marks another successful chapter in the collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Fans are advised to keep an eye out for this much-anticipated colorway , poised to make a significant impact when it finally drops in April 2025.

