John Cena Breaks Out The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" At WWE RAW

John Cena stepped into the WWE RAW ring wearing the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus.” The moment wasn’t just a nod to sneaker culture, it was a calculated crossover.

Cena’s surprise return was capped with an “RKO outta nowhere,” reinforcing his current heel arc. But beneath the drama, this was marketing at its slickest. Cena wore one of the most talked-about sneakers of 2025.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack is still gaining traction. Only seeded pairs have circulated so far, but Scott recently teased the “Bright Cactus” colorway on social media. That post, complete with eye emojis, hinted that the release is closer than expected.

Meanwhile, the WWE platform puts Scott’s sneaker in front of an entirely new audience. It’s the kind of synergy that benefits everyone, sneakerheads, wrestling fans, and marketers alike. In the photos, John Cena rocks the bold pair in the middle of the squared circle. His co-star, Randy Orton, stood by in a blacked-out Nike fit.

The visual contrast between John Cena’s vibrant lows and Orton’s understated kicks only added to the moment. This kind of visibility only intensifies the hype.

John Cena Wears Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus”

The “Bright Cactus” Jordan Jumpman Jack features a canvas and leather upper dressed in pale yellow and vibrant lime. A black oversized Swoosh cuts across the side, matching the heel collar and outsole.

The front strap adds structure, while Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack branding lands on the tongue and heel. On the back, an embroidered smiley face with stitched lips stands out. The mix of materials, bold color blocking, and signature design elements combine to form a silhouette that’s both wearable and distinctly Scott. The pair balances playfulness and aggression, fitting for a WWE debut.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” will be released on April 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

And with John Cena at the center of it all, the Travis Scott Jumpman Jack is already shaping up to be a headline sneaker of the year.