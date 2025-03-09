Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Bridges Korean Heritage And Sneaker History

Image via @kicksdong
The Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” brings Korean heritage to a classic silhouette, featuring bold flag-inspired details.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” reimagines the 2018 release, once again celebrating Korean culture through an iconic silhouette. This updated version blends heritage and history with a modern twist, keeping the signature details that made the original so special. Jordan Brand pays homage to South Korea’s passion for basketball and sneaker culture while refining the materials and construction for today’s sneakerheads. Michael Jordan’s third signature sneaker holds a special place in history, as it introduced elephant print and visible Air cushioning to the franchise. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 3 helped save Nike’s relationship with Jordan and solidified the Jumpman logo.

Over the years, the model has seen countless retro releases, but special editions like the “Seoul” stand out for their storytelling and cultural connections. The “Seoul 2.0” continues this tradition, bringing premium materials and Korean flag-inspired detailing to the classic design. With crisp white leather, bold red and blue accents, and an aged midsole, the sneaker balances nostalgia with fresh appeal. The Korean flag embroidered on the tongue further cements its identity. These photos give a closer look at the craftsmanship behind this release. Every detail, from the textured elephant print to the vibrant lining, reflects the thoughtfulness put into this design.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” features a white tumbled leather upper paired with classic elephant print overlays. Red and blue accents on the collar nod to the South Korean flag, while the tongue proudly displays the emblem. Aged midsoles and a grey rubber outsole add a vintage touch. The heel tab sports Nike Air branding, reinforcing its retro appeal. This sneaker blends cultural tribute with classic Jordan heritage.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” is going to be released on May 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

