Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” Serves Up A Snack-Inspired Colorway

The Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” is ready to make noise this season. Inspired by the nostalgic peanut butter and jelly combo, this pair brings bold energy with a fun twist.

It’s crafted in a kid-friendly design that’s hard to miss, blending style and playful colors effortlessly. Jordan Brand has always tapped into culture for storytelling.

The “PBJ” is no different. The suede upper gives the sneaker a soft texture, while the jelly-like details offer contrast. Red hits on the lace lock and Jumpman branding tie everything together.

And the outsole? That lavender pop makes a subtle but memorable statement. The Air Jordan 5 has long been a favorite in the Jordan lineup. Originally released in 1990, it stood out for its reflective tongue, shark teeth midsole design, and visible Air unit.

Today, the low-top version continues the legacy with lifestyle-ready tweaks. It’s a model that lets the younger crowd tap into the Jumpman legacy their own way. Official images show off the playful “PBJ” flavor with up-close detail. The soft beige upper and gum midsole are complemented by rich berry and peanut tones.

The photos reveal a sneaker that’s not just about color, it’s also about vibe. Expect these to be a hit when they release.

Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” features a creamy suede upper with translucent side netting. A red lace lock and Jumpman logo bring the jelly. A peanut-colored midsole meets a berry-toned outsole, tying the snack-themed palette together.

Also, the translucent purple sole and pink midsole flames add flavor. It’s a sweet and bold look that stands out.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” will be released on May 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Overall, the Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” colorway delivers a fresh take with creamy suede, bright red accents, and a jelly-inspired outsole just in time for summer.

Image via Nike