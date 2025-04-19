Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” Serves Up A Snack-Inspired Colorway

BY Ben Atkinson 36 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-low-peanut-butter-jelly-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” is a playful twist on a classic, mixing creamy textures and jelly-inspired colors for a unique summer drop.

The Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” is ready to make noise this season. Inspired by the nostalgic peanut butter and jelly combo, this pair brings bold energy with a fun twist.

It’s crafted in a kid-friendly design that’s hard to miss, blending style and playful colors effortlessly. Jordan Brand has always tapped into culture for storytelling.

The “PBJ” is no different. The suede upper gives the sneaker a soft texture, while the jelly-like details offer contrast. Red hits on the lace lock and Jumpman branding tie everything together.

And the outsole? That lavender pop makes a subtle but memorable statement. The Air Jordan 5 has long been a favorite in the Jordan lineup. Originally released in 1990, it stood out for its reflective tongue, shark teeth midsole design, and visible Air unit.

Today, the low-top version continues the legacy with lifestyle-ready tweaks. It’s a model that lets the younger crowd tap into the Jumpman legacy their own way. Official images show off the playful “PBJ” flavor with up-close detail. The soft beige upper and gum midsole are complemented by rich berry and peanut tones.

The photos reveal a sneaker that’s not just about color, it’s also about vibe. Expect these to be a hit when they release.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM “Military Black” Keeps Things Clean

Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly”
air-jordan-5-low-peanut-butter-jelly-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” features a creamy suede upper with translucent side netting. A red lace lock and Jumpman logo bring the jelly. A peanut-colored midsole meets a berry-toned outsole, tying the snack-themed palette together.

Also, the translucent purple sole and pink midsole flames add flavor. It’s a sweet and bold look that stands out.

Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 Low “Peanut Butter Jelly” will be released on May 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Overall, the Air Jordan 5 Low “PBJ” colorway delivers a fresh take with creamy suede, bright red accents, and a jelly-inspired outsole just in time for summer.

air-jordan-5-low-peanut-butter-jelly-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-5-low-peanut-butter-jelly-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Ben’s Chili Bowl Hosts Surprise Drop Of Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-low-peanut-butter-jelly-sneaker-news Sneakers "Peanut Butter Jelly" Vibes Hit The Air Jordan 5 Low 766
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers J-Hope Wears Upcoming Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Courtside 2.6K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Officially Unveiled 7.7K
air-jordan-1-low-og-sail-off-white-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Off White” 377