Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” Gets Official Release Date

A release date has been set for the Air Jordan 15 23RE "Black Muslin." This marks the return of one of MJ's most unique signature models.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” will be released on June 6th, 2026.

The Air Jordan 15 originally debuted during the 1999-2000 NBA season. Michael Jordan wore these during his brief retirement from basketball. The 23RE version updates the classic silhouette with modern construction techniques.

The "Black Muslin" colorway brings a sophisticated two-tone aesthetic. Black woven textile covers the entire upper portion of the shoe. Muslin cream tones dominate the lower midsole and heel counter areas.

The Air Jordan 15 featured innovative design elements for its time. The woven upper was inspired by fighter jets and luxury fashion. Also the tongue-less construction created a unique slip-on feel. This silhouette remains one of the most polarizing in Jordan history.

Some sneakerheads love the experimental design and premium materials used. Others prefer more traditional basketball shoe aesthetics from that era. The 23RE treatment gives new fans a chance to experience it.

Modern comfort upgrades make this version more wearable than the original. The release date is set for later this year. The "Black Muslin" colorway offers versatility for everyday wear.

Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 15 23RE "Black Muslin" features a premium black woven textile upper. The textured weave creates a basket-pattern throughout the entire upper construction. A sleek collar wraps around the ankle in matching black material.

Also the lower transitions to a clean muslin cream color across the midsole. Horizontal detailing covers the heel counter in the same muslin tone. The Jumpman logo appears subtly on the lateral heel area. The unique tongue-less design maintains the original's slip-on aesthetic appeal.

Further, black laces thread through integrated eyelets for secure lockdown. The midsole features carved grooves that add visual depth and dimension. The overall silhouette maintains the Air Jordan 15's distinctive fighter jet inspiration perfectly.

Expect moderate interest from collectors and Jordan completists. The Air Jordan 15 occupies a special place in sneaker history. This 23RE version honors that legacy with updated construction quality.