Jeffrey Epstein Praises Kanye West’s “Power” In Resurfaced Email

BY Cole Blake
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kanye West released "Power" as the lead single from his fifth studio album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."

Jeffrey Epstein praised Kanye West's hit song, "Power," during an email exchange with someone named Melanie back in 2011. AllHipHop uncovered the message as part of the latest batch of documents that the Justice Department released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

After discussing the ownership of a website called “Mother’s Army," Epstein referenced a previous conversation they had and questioned if Melanie had heard West's single. “It’s interesting we were talking about ‘power’ – have you heard the kanye west rap song ‘power’ – some funny lyrics that might resonate," he wrote.

On the song, West raps on the chorus: "No one man should have all that power / The clock’s ticking, I just count the hours / Stop tripping, I'm tripping off the power." He released the track as the lead single from his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It features a prominent sample of King Crimson's “21st Century Schizoid Man.”

Read More: Kanye West Adds Belgium Apartment To Long List Of Real Estate Sales

When Is Kanye West Releasing "Bully"?

In other news, Kanye West is currently gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Bully, which he has tentatively slated to arrive next month. While he has said fans can expect the project on March 20, he has already delayed it numerous times.

Following the release of Bully, Kanye West will be performing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29. After that, he's got more shows lined up in Arnhem, Netherlands, as well as Reggio Emilia, Italy.

His plan to release Bully comes after penning a lengthy apology to all of the communities he has offended with his controversial antics in recent years. In the letter, which was published in The Wall Street Journal, West asked for "patience and understanding" while detailing his struggles with his mental health. He even claimed to have suffered neurological damage during a 2002 car crash.

"I lost touch with reality," he admitted. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

Read More: Kanye West Officially Announces First-Ever India Concert

