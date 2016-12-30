emails
- TechFBI Urges Jay-Z To Delete Emails & Warns Of "Imminent Hack"Apparently the FBI told Hov to wipe his email account clean.By Taylor McCloud
- FootballCongressman Says Jon Gruden's Emails Might Only Be "Tip Of The Iceberg"Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says that Jon Gruden's email may be only the "tip of the iceberg."By Cole Blake
- FootballJon Gruden Admits To Slandering Roger Goodell In Recently Resurfaced EmailsRaiders coach Jon Gruden admitted that he also slandered NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in his old emails. By Cole Blake
- RandomWalmart Responds To Racism Accusations After Customers Receive N-Word EmailCustomers took to social media to complain that they received an offensive email from the mega-chain retailer.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Email Causes Concern As It Asks Supporters To "FIGHT BACK!": ReportThe Trump-Pence campaign stands accused of sending out emails to supporters that state Democrats are stealing the election & mail-in ballots cause "CHAOS."By Erika Marie
- MusicTory Lanez's Team Accused Of Sending Fake Emails As Megan Thee Stallion's Label: ReportA source also claims that Lanez offered Megan and her friend money not to share their side of the story."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Provides E-Mail Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct AccusersChris D'Elia's team has decided to share full e-mail exchanges with some of his alleged accusers.By Rose Lilah
- TechGoogle Is Blocking 18 Million Coronavirus Scam Emails Per DayMillions of scams are being sent to Gmail users every day, says Google.By Cole Blake
- GossipHarvey Weinstein Allegedly Wants Jennifer Aniston KilledHarvey Weinstein is making threats towards Jennifer Aniston from his jail cell. By Dominiq R.
- SocietyGucci Issues "Blackface" Protocol Handbook For Their Confused EmployeesGucci's CEO feigns ignorance as he tries for a company do-over.By Devin Ch
- MusicWill Smith Forced To Submit Financial Records In Duane Martin’s Fraud LawsuitA favor for his friend led to a subpoena. By Zaynab
- Music'Leaving Neverland' Director Receives "Disgusting" Emails From Michael Jackson FansHe believes the critics are trying to "shame" the documentary's participants.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKardashian Sisters Disapproval Of Blac Chyna Proven In Emails: ReportKylie and Khloe expressed their distaste with Blac Chyna. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTalib Kweli Accused Of Holding Back Singer For Allegedly Rejecting His Sexual AdvancesTalib Kweli's former groupmate alleges he took her career hostage.By Devin Ch
- LifeTrump's NY Co-Chair Asked To Resign From School Board For Racist Obama EmailsThe Buffalo school board pressures Trump ally Carl Paladino to resign for his emails calling for the death of President Obama and for Michelle Obama to live amongst gorillas. By Angus Walker