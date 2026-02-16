Kanye West was known for having a robust real estate portfolio. However, within the last five years or so, that has dwindled down. In fact, the Chicago rapper just completed another sale a few days ago, that being his Belgium apartment.
Per the Robb Report, the location of his second-floor loft was specifically located within Kanaal. It's a renowned "art-and-living" complex that was conjured up by visionary designer Axel Vervoordt near Antwerp. An offer from an unnamed buyer has been accepted by Kanye West; however, the final price and closing timeline are not available at press time.
The Robb Report's article of the sale went up five days ago.
West got his hands on what was a fully furnished space in 2021 and was at the living space quite frequently. The father of four was working a lot with Vervoordt and his team during ownership.
But like almost all of the properties that the icon has called home, he stripped this one down its bare essentials. It's 2,260 square feet and features highlights like three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Kanye West Malibu Mansion Lawsuit
This is his fourth sale since 2023, with the first being the second of two Wyoming ranches for $14 million. Moreover, his Malibu pad, which he bought in $57.3 million, sold for a huge loss at $21million.
Speaking of that California mansion, Ye is wrapped up in a lawsuit revolving around it, with Tony Saxon being the one pursuing him. This man claims he was hired by Kanye in September202 1 as a project manager, caretaker, and a round-the-clock security guard for the property. He's trying to serve Ye for alleged labor violations and withheld payment.
At the moment, Saxon is trying to call the MC's wife, Bianca Censori, to the witness stand to testify. However, it's unclear what he's seeking out of the Australian architect and how it will help Saxon's goal.