In March of 2023, Kanye West purchased a Melrose Avenue property for $6.3 million. The 7,400-square-foot building has since been abandoned. Daily Mail, however, reports that the Chicago rapper has taken out a $3.465 million loan for the space. He secured the loan from the Rediger Investment Mortgage Fund, an unconventional private lender.

Real estate expert Eddie Martini told the outlet that Ye likely took this route due to his mounting financial woes. "If you have good books and credit – that means you can document sufficient income and assets and have a good history of borrowing and paying back creditors – then there is no reason or advantage to go outside of traditional lending channels," he explained. "People typically only seek alternative financing because they can't qualify for traditional financing."

This isn't the first time fans have heard of Ye's money troubles, either.

Kanye West Net Worth

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2021, the Yeezy founder bought a mansion in Malibu for $57.3 million following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He gutted the place almost immediately with the intention of making it his own, but that didn't pan out. He listed it for sale in 2024, and it was purchased by Steven “Bo” Belmont for $21 million, marking a $36 million loss. It's since become a luxury timeshare.

Last month, it was also reported that Ye owes back taxes on his childhood home. He grew up in the South Shore home with his mother Donda, who passed away in 2007. Rhymefest bought the property in 2016, and in 2018, Ye bought it from him. Reportedly, Ye owes Cook County, Illinois just over $1500 in unpaid property taxes.

Earlier this year, Eton Venture Services reported that Ye's net worth was a whopping $2.77 billion. That number is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the YEEZY brand.