Kanye West Forced To Rely On Unconventional Lender For $3.5M Yeezy HQ Loan

BY Caroline Fisher
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to real estate expert Eddie Martini, folks usually turn to unconventional lenders if they don't qualify for traditional financing.

In March of 2023, Kanye West purchased a Melrose Avenue property for $6.3 million. The 7,400-square-foot building has since been abandoned. Daily Mail, however, reports that the Chicago rapper has taken out a $3.465 million loan for the space. He secured the loan from the Rediger Investment Mortgage Fund, an unconventional private lender.

Real estate expert Eddie Martini told the outlet that Ye likely took this route due to his mounting financial woes. "If you have good books and credit – that means you can document sufficient income and assets and have a good history of borrowing and paying back creditors – then there is no reason or advantage to go outside of traditional lending channels," he explained. "People typically only seek alternative financing because they can't qualify for traditional financing."

This isn't the first time fans have heard of Ye's money troubles, either.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Make Surprise South Korea Visit

Kanye West Net Worth
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2021, the Yeezy founder bought a mansion in Malibu for $57.3 million following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He gutted the place almost immediately with the intention of making it his own, but that didn't pan out. He listed it for sale in 2024, and it was purchased by Steven “Bo” Belmont for $21 million, marking a $36 million loss. It's since become a luxury timeshare.

Last month, it was also reported that Ye owes back taxes on his childhood home. He grew up in the South Shore home with his mother Donda, who passed away in 2007. Rhymefest bought the property in 2016, and in 2018, Ye bought it from him. Reportedly, Ye owes Cook County, Illinois just over $1500 in unpaid property taxes.

Earlier this year, Eton Venture Services reported that Ye's net worth was a whopping $2.77 billion. That number is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the YEEZY brand.

Read More: Why Adidas Just Won Its Kanye West Lawsuit In Federal Court

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
