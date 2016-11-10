Finance
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton's Fiance Explains Why They've Called It QuitsTamar Braxton and JR Robinson have officially broken up.By Cole Blake
- SportsDwyane Wade Clowned On For Flexing Porsche While Going 50/50 With Gabrielle UnionSocial media users called out Dwyane Wade.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Talks Splitting Finances, Calls Wealth "Of The Heart" His PriorityThe rapper shared his thoughts on going 50/50 in a relationship.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJuicy J Decides Not To Buy Luxury Watch, Invest In $2 Billion Energy Merger InsteadSolar energy is the future. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRick Ross Explains Why He Continues To Mow His Own LawnRick Ross says he saves $1M each year by mowing his own lawn on his massive property in Georgia. By Aron A.
- TechBitcoin Reaches New All-Time High Above $60KBitcoin has gone up 20x since its low of $3000 USD back in March of 2020.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsCatholic Church Scooped Up $1.4 Billion From COVID-19 Aid Stimulus PackageMoney is being thrown around. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentOdell Beckham Jr Commemorates Teen Fan Who Died In An ATV AccidentGood deeds by Odell Beckham Jr.By Aida C.
- MusicBeyonce Pocketed Much Less From Her Uber Investments: ReportBeyonce made less than $300 million dollars.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentHackers Steal $40 Million Dollars Worth Of Bitcoins In Digital HeistA "large scale security breach."By Aida C.
- MusicJennifer Lopez Shares Photos Of The Moment A-Rod Popped The Big QuestionJLo shares some behind the scenes moments. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna & Beyonce Rank In "Forbes' Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018""Who runs the world?"By Zaynab
- SocietyAmazon Becomes America's Second Trillion Dollar Company: ReportJeff Bezos is the world's richest man. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyElon Musk Might Leave Tesla Due To Plummeting Stock Market ValueOutsiders are encouraging the CEO to step down.By Zaynab
- SocietyElon Musk Opens Up About Ambien, "Excruciating Year"Board members at Tesla are worried.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Covers Forbes Magazine As "$900 Million Cosmetics Queen"The reality television star turned cosmetics mogul gets a notable stamp of approval from the business world. By Zaynab
- MusicYoung Thug's Ex-Manager Wins Big In Lawsuit Against Rapper's Business TeamManny Halley will receive a 7-figure check as part of the settlement.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMichelle Williams & Fiancé Chad Johnson Reportedly Land Reality ShowMichelle may be opening her doors to the world. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Pardons Dinesh D'Souza's Guilty Verdict For Violating Finance LawsThe Commander in Chief has made an executive decision. By David Saric
- SocietyBitcoin Cash Market Frozen After Insider Trading; Value Drops Below 17KBitcoin is subject to insider trading and illegal buying and selling. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBitcoin: Where It Came From & Artists Who Support ItGet acquainted with some facts about Bitcoin.By Chantilly Post
- TechBitcoin Continues To Surge, Approaching The $10K MarkBitcoin is on the rise.By Mitch Findlay
- LifeStocks Plummet Then Rise Sharply After Donald Trump VictoryDonald Trump's victory causes stocks to fall, then rise back up enormously.By hnhh