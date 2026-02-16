Bianca Censori Reportedly Called To Testify In Kanye West's Mansion Lawsuit

Bianca Censori is supportive of her partner Kanye West, and recently opened up about their relationship dynamics. However, it looks like she might have to now open up about their business dealings, if Tony Saxon gets his way. According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the ex project manager wants Censori to provide witness testimony in his lawsuit against Ye for alleged labor violations and withheld payment.

For those unaware, this lawsuit is over Kanye West's Malibu mansion. Saxon claims Ye hired him in September of 2021 as project manager, caretaker, and round-the-clock security for the property.

He also now reportedly wants Bianca to testify in his legal pursuit, whose jury trial is reportedly set to begin in court this Saturday (February 21). However, at press time, it's unclear what her potential witness testimony she can provide, and what Tony Saxon specifically wants her to talk about.

We will see how the court responds to this and if Bianca Censori actually serves as a witness. In any case, this continues to shape up as a hefty legal battle between both parties.

Why Is Kanye West Being Sued?

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Tony Saxon's accusing Kanye West of gross mismanagement, alleging he worked 16-hour days and had to sleep with coat on the floor while managing the remodel process of the since-gutted Malibu mansion. Ye allegedly demanded that he remove all windows and electricity in November of 2021.

When Saxon reportedly brought up safety concerns, risks of a fire hazard, and the general "extreme danger" that the Chicago artist's demands reportedly caused, Kanye allegedly threatened him and said he'd be "an enemy" if he didn't meet these demands. "If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me," he allegedly said, according to the lawsuit's allegations. Saxon claims he did not give in, and that Ye fired him on the spot.