Bianca Censori Speaks On Who's Behind All Of Her Revealing Outfit Choices

BY Zachary Horvath
GettyImages-2032964163 (1)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori's sense of style since pairing up with Kanye West has turned heads, and he's been accused of forcing her to be in the nude.

For a while, Bianca Censori has been in the news practically every week for a new outfit that leaves little to the imagination. And every other time it's been discussed, it seems that she's able to one up herself in terms of how little clothing she'll wear in public.

But on top of them stirring up debates online, many have accused Kanye West of forcing her to dress this way. Ex-girlfriend Amber Rose said she had to endure some tough moments with the rapper, claiming that she would even cry over his decision making.

However, it was just he liked and craved it to an extent, she told Shannon Sharpe last year. "He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman... wants all his friends to want his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable. She’s the baddest b*tch in the room." 

Rose said she believes the same has been happening to Censori, who's been married to Ye since 2022. However, in her bombshell interview with Vanity Fair, she's debunking those claims to an extent.

Read More: Jimmy Iovine Says Drake & Kendrick Lamar Benefit From Streaming The Most

Bianca Censori Speaks On Kanye West Relationship

She tells the publication, "I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do." Moreover, his input only comes into play because she goes to him for advice. "Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never 'I was being told to do something.' ... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?"

Overall, this chat with Vanity Fair has finally given followers of Bianca and Kanye's relationship a much clearer understanding of their dynamic.

It was published today and it touches on a host of topics such as how they met, their struggles, Ye's parenting, and more.

One conversation in particular that was revealing was how she handled his racial onslaughts online. Bianca admitted she was debating whether or not to leave him. But after some time, she decided to support him even when everyone else didn't see the light.

The Aussie said that it felt like she had to perform "CPR for months." But "You know, he has to go through his process in how he amends that. And I’m here to support and love and be with him. I love him so much. We’re like the same person."

Read More: Drake Previews Bold Bars On New "ICEMAN" Snippet Teased By Akademiks

