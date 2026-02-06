Bianca Censori Reveals Kanye West Romance Flourished Pre-Kim Kardashian Divorce

BY Zachary Horvath
Bianca Censori is finally speaking openly about her relationship with Kanye West, and she had a lot to say about it in her "Vanity Fair" chat.

Bianca Censori is loud in the fact that she dons some very controversial outfits. But she's not in the sense of speaking to the public and letting the world in. However, she's answering a lot of questions and giving curious fans a glimpse into who she is as a person in her tell-all interview with Vanity Fair.

Published by editor Anna Peele today, the two ladies discuss a wide range of topics including when her and husband Kanye West connected. In a bit of a surprise, the Australian architect reveals that their romance began to bloom prior to Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

As for how their relationship started, Censori says the rapper's manager reached out to her after she posted a "digital mask with alien proportions" on Instagram.

After some discussions, she became Ye's head of architecture at Yeezy. Over their constant close "proximity" while "just working together," Censori and West started to catch deep feelings for one another.

The outlet says that this happened around February 2021, the month in which the split from Kardashian took effect.

"You’re spending so much time with somebody. So, we’d be either on the phone together or with each other all the time," Censori said. "We're so similar."

Their relationship status changed from dating to married in a short time, tying the knot in December 2022.

Bianca Censori Speaks On Kanye West's Antisemitism

But while there was a lot of cheeriness throughout this interview, there were also moments of sadness and brutal honesty. Censori expounded on the difficulty during Ye's outbursts online, particularly his racist ones directed at the Jewish community.

Despite understanding what the general public thought of him, she wanted to see things through and assist however she could. "All I can do is always just be there and help. This year was a lot like doing CPR for months. I have the love and empathy for him to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn’t."

However, it did get to the point to where she did consider breaking things off when "surface-level" emotions begun to surface.

"You know, he has to go through his process in how he amends that. And I’m here to support and love and be with him. I love him so much. We’re like the same person."

