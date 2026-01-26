Anti-Defamation League Weighs In On Kanye West's Apology

Kanye West's bombshell apology for his antisemitism has garnered a response from the Anti-Defamation League. In a statement from a spokesperson to Billboard, they tell the publication, "Ye's apology to the Jewish people is long overdue."

Unsurprisingly, while they ultimately appreciate the rapper at least taking this step, they aren't ready to just flat out forgive him. "[It] doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism," the spokesperson states. The rep refers to the "antisemitic 'Heil Hitler' song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references — and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal it caused" as reasons for their deserved hesitance.

The Anit-Defamation League leaves off by giving Kanye a plan to earn their full trust back. "The truest apology would be for him to not engage in antisemitic behavior in the future."

"We wish him well on the road to recovery," they add.

What Did Kanye West Say In His Apology?

So, what did the Chicago native actually say? In the latest edition of the Wall Street Journal, Ye took up an entire ad to express how much regrets his actions and hateful words.

It's an incredibly lengthy apology wherein he attributes his vehicular crash that did plenty of physical and mental damage. About the latter he says, "The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed. Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."

To sum most of it up, he effectively describes the last few years as debilitating and that he felt "detached from my true self." Most alarming is that he was suicidal during this time.