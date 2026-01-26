Anti-Defamation League Weighs In On Kanye West's Apology

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120 © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The ADL didn't take long to respond to Kanye West's apology, which was plastered on the latest edition of the "Wall Street Journal."

Kanye West's bombshell apology for his antisemitism has garnered a response from the Anti-Defamation League. In a statement from a spokesperson to Billboard, they tell the publication, "Ye's apology to the Jewish people is long overdue."

Unsurprisingly, while they ultimately appreciate the rapper at least taking this step, they aren't ready to just flat out forgive him. "[It] doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism," the spokesperson states. The rep refers to the "antisemitic 'Heil Hitler' song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references — and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal it caused" as reasons for their deserved hesitance.

The Anit-Defamation League leaves off by giving Kanye a plan to earn their full trust back. "The truest apology would be for him to not engage in antisemitic behavior in the future."

"We wish him well on the road to recovery," they add.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On Lil Baby’s Family, Claims Next Album Will Be “Garbage”

What Did Kanye West Say In His Apology?

So, what did the Chicago native actually say? In the latest edition of the Wall Street Journal, Ye took up an entire ad to express how much regrets his actions and hateful words.

It's an incredibly lengthy apology wherein he attributes his vehicular crash that did plenty of physical and mental damage. About the latter he says, "The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed. Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis."

To sum most of it up, he effectively describes the last few years as debilitating and that he felt "detached from my true self." Most alarming is that he was suicidal during this time.

However, he says he's ready to turn this new leaf entirely. At the same time, he's not looking for instant forgiveness, though. Near the end of his apology he says, "As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity. I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world. I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home."

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West Blames His Bipolar Condition On His Infamous 2002 Car Crash
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Reveals He Was Suicidal, Apologizes For Anti-Semitism In Full Page "Wall Street Journal" Ad
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Music Kanye West Fans Aren't Ready To Forgive Him Just Yet
Comments 0