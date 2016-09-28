anti-defamation league
- MusicKanye West's Antisemitic Remarks Linked To 30 Incidents In U.S.Kanye West's behavior has reportedly inspired at least 30 antisemitic incidents in the U.S.By Cole Blake
- TVDave Chappelle Gets Pushback From Anti-Defamation LeagueHis "SNL" appearance was celebrated among fans, but not everyone was laughing.By Erika Marie
- SocietyElon Musk Tweets "#DeleteFacebook" In Response To Sacha Baron Cohen's Twitter RantElon Musk isn't a huge fan of the social media platform. By Dominiq R.
- SportsChicago Cubs Investigate Fan For Alleged White Supremacist GestureThe fan made the "OK" hand sign during the broadcast.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAnti-Defamation League CEO Calls Out Erykah Badu For Her Comments About HitlerAnti-Defamation League CEO calls Erykah Badu's comments about Hitler "irresponsible and misguided.” By Kevin Goddard
- LifePepe The Frog Meme Declared Symbol Of HateWorld-famous meme Pepe the Frog has been placed on the Anti-Defamation League's Hate Symbols Database, along with the swastika, burning cross, and the Confederate flag.By hnhh