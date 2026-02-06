Bianca Censori Addresses Narrative That Kanye West Is A Bad Father

The last few years for Kanye West have been a whirlwind, with more bad than good this decade. Of course, everyone knows about his outbursts on social media and racial comments. Those have partially perpetuated the narrative that his not really a good parent, or stable one at the very least.

It didn't help Kim Kardashian herself stated that she had been raising their four kids by her lonesome just a few months ago. "It’s not easy," she admitted to Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy. "I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases."

In that October interview she added that Ye hadn't reached out in some time either. "It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him."

Now, the dynamic has improved between the ex-couple as of late. But overall, Kanye West's image as a person and as a dad is still tainted. You can also attribute that to the custody battle that was talked about for some time as well. However, current wife Bianca Censori is around him every day and knows exactly the kind of parent he is.

According to her, he's doing a marvelous job.

Bianca Censori Interviews With Vanity Fair

She expressed that in her tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, published earlier today. "He's a really awesome dad. He's fun and will do things like almost build worlds for them. I remember one time they came over, and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything.... It's really cute, especially if you're a little kid—a tiny, short little bub," she told editor Anna Peele.