Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long It’s Been Since Her Kids Have Heard From Kanye West

During her recent appearance on "Call Her Daddy," Kim Kardashian got brutally honest about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West.

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian's split from Kanye West was messy, but sadly, it looks like her struggles aren't over. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, the mogul opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Ye, making it clear that it's far from easy. Despite this, she says she does her best to make sure her kids' relationship with their father is as healthy as possible.

“It’s not easy," she admitted. "I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases."

“I have the best memories and the best relationship with my dad,” she continued. “So I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”

When asked how long it's been since they've heard from the Chicago rapper, she said, “Whenever he’ll call for them and ask. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him.”

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Kardashian went on to add that the narrative that she “keeps the kids away” from Ye gets to her, as it couldn't be further from the truth. “There’s been so many times I just want to show all these texts, like what are you talking about?," she explained. "I will always let them see their father… I send them to Saudi Arabia, Italy, Japan, and I’ve never once denied it."

Earlier this year, Ye told a different story in a series of heated tweets. "I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” he alleged. “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have [...] For my kids, I need the right lawyer."

At the time, he also suggested that his situation with his children was "SO HARD" because "MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH."

