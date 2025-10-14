Alex Jones reflected on his infamous interivew with Kanye West while speaking with Tucker Carlson on Monday. West sat down with Jones on his Infowars show back in 2022. At the time, he made several antisemitic comments and even praised Adolf Hitler.

Jones began by revealing that he no longer speaks with West. "I don't think he's a bad person. I think he's disturbed," he said. "He's been screwed over in business. I think a lot of what he said was true. But, he'd be like, 'I'm flying to Austin to come on the show.' And then halfway through, he'd call up and say, 'I think they're gonna kill me. I'm turning back.'"

From there, he recapped West's controversial antics from the show. "I think I understood why he was wearing the mask. After the show, he goes back there and pulls the mask off to eat salad and the pupils were just pure black," he further alleged. From there, he suggested "six or seven hits of ecstasy, maybe?" or "a bunch of methamphetamine mixed with acid?" as a possible cause.

Kanye West Antisemitism

During Kanye West's interview with Alex Jones, he admitted that he sees “good things about Hitler.” The topic arose with Jones attempting to defend West following accusations of antisemitism. As noted by Complex, West replied: “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… ‘You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician—You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler!”