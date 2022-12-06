Juliana Nalú confirmed that she’s single on Instagram while responding to a comment about Kanye West. Ye and Nalú were previously spotted getting intimate by sources for Page Six in October.

When one user called her out for dating someone who is “fond of Nazism,” Nalú shut down the rumors.

“I’m single,” she said, before remarking, “Thanks for caring.”

CAPRI, ITALY – JULY 30: Juliana Nalú attends the photocall at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma)

Nalú’s apparent distancing from West comes after the Donda rapper spoke with Alex Jones for a recent interview. In the discussion, he took his antisemitism to a new low by praising Adolf Hitler.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West said. “The Jews…I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.”

After Jones tried to walk back his comments, West clarified: “I like Hitler.”

When they were first spotted together, Page Six reported that West got together with Nalú in an effort to “drown out [the headlines about antisemitism] with other content.” They added that “the new girlfriend” was an attempt “to try and make people forget.”

Since his Alex Jones interview, West has since begun feuding with Elon Musk on social media. The billionaire banned him from Twitter for posting a swastika.

Check out Nalú’s Instagram post below.

[Via]