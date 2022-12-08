Kanye West shared new music on Instagram, Wednesday, referencing marriage, his antisemitism, and more. The track is the first new music from West since praising Hitler during his recent appearance on InfoWars. It heavily samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”

“Waking up to / I can’t do this anymore text / And The Bible said / I can’t have anymore sex / Till marriage / And no drip till Paris / And the meek shall flurish,” he raps on the song. West has since deleted the post.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

West goes on: ”And everyone’s a Karen / When they claim they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand / Getting calls from parents / God calls for prayer rants.”

“I ain’t never rock with none of y’all no way / I’m pulling up in that white OJ,” he continues. “And the watch filled up with Oshays / that’s Jackson cause it’s nasty / Tweeted deathcon / Now we past three / Tweeted deathcon / Now we past three.”

Elsewhere, West references the women in his life, including Kim Kardashian and Juliana Nalú, leaving him over the “headlines.”

The song ends with a clip of West’s interview with Alex Jones playing. During the interview, Ye mentioned liking Adolf Hitler.

While Ye has since deleted the Instagram post containing the song, he allowed Alex Jones to publish it on InfoWars. The move comes despite Jones distancing himself from West during a recent interview with Steven Crowder. Jones remarked that West and Nick Fuentes have a “Hitler fetish.” He also said that he doesn’t believe West is “mentally ill” and is instead “enjoying himself.”

Check out Kanye West’s new music here. The song is not available on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal.

