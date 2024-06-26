MIA Teams Up With Alex Jones To Promote Tin-Foil Clothing Brand

The artist wants to combat "evil dust."

MIA has had one of the most unpredictable music careers of the 21st century. She was one hailed as a cultural tour de force, with hit singles and an eclectic sound. The artist's output has lessened in recent years, however, and her statements have become increasingly more controversial. She denounced the COVID-19 vaccine in 2020. She also converted to Christianity in 2022, which sparked more than a few polarizing Twitter posts. None of these incidents compare, however, to her latest venture with Alex Jones.

MIA recently appeared on Jones' web show InfoWars to promote her new line of clothing. InfoWars may seem like an odd place to promote, but the clothing in question aligns with Jones' beliefs. The latest set from MIA's OHMNI collection includes tin-foil items and accessories. The "Paper Planes" rapper went on InfoWars to explain the reasoning behind this aesthetic precaution. She claimed that tin-foil lined items will protect customers from things like electromagnetic frequencies, WiFi and "evil dust."

MIA Claims Her New Clothing Will Ward Off "Evil Dust"

In addition to her InfoWars appearance, MIA issued a press release. This further expanded on the concept of the OHMNI collection, and the potential "benefits" it may pose. "Future backwards is R U TUF," the statement reads. "If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity." The statement also promises that the OHMNI collection will provide "100% brain coverage" and prevent 4G and 5G from "entering your brain."