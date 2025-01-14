MIA Slams Beyonce For Historic Purchase Of $200 Million Malibu Mansion

MIA isn't happy with Beyonce.

MIA went off on Beyonce during a recent rant on social media, complaining about the legendary singer dropping nearly $200 million on a home with JAY-Z in 2023. The Tadao Ando–designed minimalist mansion was located in Malibu, California. At the time, it was the most expensive home in the state. “I’m also in a town where the most expensive house in this town is owned by a Black woman, which is Beyoncé,” MIA stated.

She continued: “Because she capitalized on this level of ignorance without people like me clearing sh*t up. So, this is also why I'm clearing this up. Money and everything and accumulation and everybody’s spirit has been feeding into this machine. And the machine has been paying out, hence you can have someone like Beyoncé have a $200 million house.”

MIA Attends Paris Fashion Week

When Live Bitez shared the rant on Instagram, fans were highly critical of MIA. "Girl bye, Beyonce has what she because she talented and let's God handle the rest! Jealousy is a helluva drug! Seek help," one user wrote. Another added: "Some people know too much. But it’s literally like fighting against a wave. Just let it go love. People need to learn on their own and from their own experience."

