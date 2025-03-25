MIA Weighs In On Theories About Kanye & Jay-Z's Fallout

BY Cole Blake 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stella McCartney : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Mathangi Arulpragasam a.k.a. M.I.A. attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
MIA says that Kanye West was instrumental in the success of Jay-Z, as he provided the creativity to their relationship.

MIA says that Jay-Z could never have become as successful as he has without the help of Kanye West. She reflected on her relationship with both rappers and the evolution of their careers during a recent appearance on The PBD Podcast.

The conversation began with MIA discussing how powerful Jay-Z was in the music industry when she signed with Roc Nation. "I'd like to talk about Kanye more because I think he was very important to the rise of Jay-Z," she said. "He added the creativity to that whole thing. I don't think they give him enough respect and dues. Yes, Jay-Z was more of a business man. Kanye was always the artistic one. He's the creative one. I connected with that and Jay-Z obviously had the clout and the reputation. But, I saw that they both represented two different dynamics." From there, MIA brought up Watch the Throne and remarked that only "one person was gonna get the throne." She also noted that Jay-Z supported Barrack Obama while Kanye West has supported Donald Trump.

Read More: MIA Accuses Jay-Z Of Telling Her To Get Plastic Surgery

MIA's Relationship With Jay-Z

MIA first signed with Jay-Z and Roc Nation in 2012, but left the label just over a year later. She recently alleged that the legendary rapper pressured her into getting plastic surgery after she inked the deal. “Even when I met Jay-Z and I signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery,” she said on Instagram Live, last November. “I’m not insecure because I would have got plastic surgery. So their argument of ‘Maya’s insecure, that’s why she needs to massage her ego,’ fails. It fails because you turn around and ask… What women do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around you? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t.”

While Jay-Z and Kanye West were close collaborators for a number of years, their relationship has gotten much worse in the last decade. During his recent tirade on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye reflected on their relationship in between bizarre posts about Jay's family. “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD," he admitted. "I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP. LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T. I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT."

Read More: M.I.A. Calls Out GQ For Dropping Her From GQ Men Of The Year Awards

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit Build - September 27, 2018 Music MIA Accuses Jay-Z Of Telling Her To Get Plastic Surgery 2.0K
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute 5.1K
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL Music Kanye West Bizarrely Claims Jay-Z Wants To Kill Him Before Reflecting On Their Relationship 2.6K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Jokes That He Can’t Compete With Kanye West After He Goes After Jay-Z & Beyonce 4.9K