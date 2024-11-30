MIA Accuses Jay-Z Of Telling Her To Get Plastic Surgery

MIA is speaking out.

Recently, MIA hopped online to open up about her experience working with Jay-Z. According to her, once she signed a deal with Roc Nation, he allegedly advised her to get plastic surgery. Ultimately, she decided not to, as she felt secure with herself. “Even when I met Jay-Z and I signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery,” she began.

MIA continued, shutting down claims that she was insecure, arguing that she would have changed her appearance if she had been. “I’m not insecure because I would have got plastic surgery,” she said. “So their argument of ‘Maya’s insecure, that’s why she needs to massage her ego,’ fails. It fails because you turn around and ask… What women do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around you? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t.”

MIA Explains Decision Not To Get Plastic Surgery

“If I was insecure, I would have done that a hundred times over,” she added. “I’m totally fine with the fact that I am [50], because guess what? I f*cking took off when I was 30. It took 10 more f*cking years than any other f*cker because I was the first and I was the new. I was making something interesting happen that wasn’t f*cking happening before.” Fans are praising MIA for sticking to what she felt comfortable with, and not conforming despite the pressure allegedly placed on her by people in power. At the time of writing, Jay-Z has not addressed these accusations.