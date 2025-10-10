Kanye West and Candace Owens have profound respect for one another. But the controversial rapper seems to trust the political commentator if everything goes awry. That's at least what we are to assume based on Owens' recent bombshell comments.

During a livestream on her YouTube channel, the right-wing voice revealed that Ye gave her some extremely private information. According to her, they are messages of unidentified people trying to hurt and/or kill him. "Kanye sent me all the messages of people who were threatening me. I have them all," she said as caught by XXL.

If he is in fact threatened at all by these alleged enemies, Candace says she was told by Kanye to release this information immediately. Ever the conspiracy theorist, she believes these people who are allegedly trying to hurt the Chicago native are the same ones that were "torturing" the late Charlie Kirk.

Elsewhere in the clip, Owens said, "Never too late to say that Kanye was right. Kanye said that in order to be free you had to violate these contracts you had to recognize that your voice is being controlled and Kanye did just that. It was really an act of bravery to free himself."

Kanye West Candace Owens Relationship

There are certainly a lot of musical artists that have changed their views on Ye, namely close collaborators such as Kid Cudi, for example. But from the sounds of it, it seems like the MC is allegedly facing threats from more dangerous people.

Perhaps take this all with a grain of salt though, especially with how hush hush this all is. But hopefully, nothing happens outside of this story.

As we alluded to earlier though, Candace Owens and Kanye West are pretty good friends and have been for a bit. In fact, the former will always hold the artist in a special place.

In a recent interview with Jason Lee, she revealed the dark reason as to why. "I will always love Ye. I will always defend him because I think he did one of the bravest things in speaking about what happened to him and the questions were never answered about what Harley Pasternak did to him that night."

Pasternak is a Canadian celebrity personal trainer, author and public speaker. In 2016, during a workout with Ye, he reportedly called the authorities claiming he was acting off. In 2022, Ye shared some alleged texts from Pasternak, with the latter threatening to have him hospitalized.