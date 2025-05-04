Candace Owens Reveals Dark Reason She’ll “Always Defend” Kanye West

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)
During a recent interview, Candace Owens shared her chilling theory about Kanye West's former trainer, Harley Pasternak.

It's no secret that Kanye West has lost a lot of supporters in recent years. He continues to spark controversy with his bizarre and oftentimes offensive tweets too. These have included unfiltered takes on his fellow rappers, praise for Adolf Hitler, hateful claims about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and much more.

One person who continues to back him through it all, however, is Candace Owens. Recently, the political commentator appeared on The Jason Lee Show where she explained why.

"I will always love Ye," she began. "I will always defend him because I think he did one of the bravest things in speaking about what happened to him and the questions were never answered about what Harley Pasternak did to him that night." Owens continued, claiming she believes whatever allegedly happened to Ye also allegedly happened to Britney Spears.

"Kanye was Kanye then Harley Pasternak took him to his house and got an ambulance and had him drugged and admitted that in a text message," she alleged. "I have questions about what happened to Kanye."

Who Is Harley Pasternak?

According to his website, Harley Pasternak is a Canadian celebrity personal trainer, author, public speaker, and more. In 2016, he reportedly called authorities during a workout with Ye, claiming he was acting strange. In 2022, the Chicago rapper posted text messages allegedly sent to him by Pasternak. They appeared to show the him allegedly threatening to have Ye hospitalized again.

"First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation. You don’t use cuss words and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some cr*zy stuff that d*mb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet," the alleged message read. "Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play dates with the kids just won’t be the same."

In 2023, sources claimed that Ye thought Pasternak was "following" him around Dubai, though this is unconfirmed.

