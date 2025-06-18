Kanye West Is Allegedly Desperate To End Custody Dispute With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is allegedly worried about what a lengthy custody battle with Kim Kardashian could cost him in legal fees.

Kanye West is allegedly desperate to end his ongoing custody dispute with Kim Kardashian, according to a source for RadarOnline. The outlet notes the financial losses West has taken over the last several years as a result of his constant offensive antics. As a result, he may not be able to afford a drawn-out legal battle with Kardashian, who still commands a net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The source explained: "His business opportunities have taken a nosedive over the past two years, and he's finally coming to grips with the reality that he’s in no position to fight with Kim, legally or financially. He's terrified of a custody battle because his lawyers have warned it would cost him millions that he doesn’t have."

"What he's worth on paper versus what he actually has access to is very different," the source said. "Kim's in a much stronger position than he is financially. The bigger issue, though, is the offensive things he's been doing and saying in public. His lawyers have warned him that will come into play if he goes to court with Kim. He's obviously hoping that if he backtracks, she might show some mercy and agree to a deal."

West and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2021. They share joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kanye West Antisemitism

Kanye West has accused Kim Kardashian of attempting to strip him of his ability to see his kids. In one scathing post on X (formerly Twitter) from March, he described the arrangement as “visitation” in “jail.” The insider for RadarOnline also explained that West's recent public apology for his antisemitism was an attempt to mend his reputation, which could affect him in the courtroom.

"Kanye didn’t want to make a public apology, but he’s finally realizing it might be the only path toward salvaging what's left of his reputation," the source said.

