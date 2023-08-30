How Many Kids Does Kanye West Have? A Breakdown

The whole world recognizes Kanye West as an indisputable music and fashion titan. His significance and impact, although sometimes marred by his antics, can not be overemphasized. The man may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he is surely a living legend. Kanye’s kids with Kim Kardashian are also media royalty, despite their young ages. His marriage to Kim in 2014 was a worldwide event that attracted the attention of the media and masses around the globe — an unsurprising effect, given that Kim is a global star herself. More often than not, one will not be mentioned without the other.

Their marriage was marked by its glamor, impact, and of course, its drama. Towards the end, it experienced turbulence and strain that ultimately led to their divorce. Still, fans of the couple still look back fondly on their time together. Amidst their grand fashion statements and iconic achievements, the most beautiful thing to come out of their time together is their four kids. Although the two may no longer be on such good terms, they continue to co-parent.

North West

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week *on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

North West is the eldest of Kanye’s kids with Kim Kardashian. Born in Los Angeles, California, on June 15, 2013, she immediately became a target for media attention as a result of her parents high-profile status. North grew up in the spotlight, making appearances at various public events with her parents and spurring viral moments.

In recent years, she became known for her unique fashion sense, often being seen in stylish outfits that mirrored her parents’ affinity for high fashion. North opened up to the public in recent years, whether through her parents social media accounts, public appearances or her own TikTok page. She takes after her father as we’ve seen her interests in music, art, dance, and fashion take center stage. Her interactions with her younger siblings were often featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, showcasing her role as an older sister.

Saint West

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Kanye West, center, and his son, Saint West, got front row seats next to Golden State Warriors co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber as they watch the game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Saint is Kanye’s second child. He was born on December 5, 2015. He has been seen occasionally in public with his family but has generally kept more out of the spotlight compared to his older sister. Saint is mostly seen at family events and gatherings, with limited appearances at public outings with his parents and siblings. Information about his personality and interests has also been kept relatively private due to his young age. However, Saint has a clear liking for sports. For the most part, his family has successfully shielded him from the public eye.

Chicago West

The third of Kanye’s kids is Chicago, who was born on January 15, 2018. She was born via surrogate due to complications Kim experienced during her previous pregnancies. Chicago’s name holds special significance for Kanye West. Kim Kardashian previously explained that they chose the name to honor Kanye’s connection to the city. Her parents have also taken steps to maintain her privacy, only sharing glimpses of her life on social media.

Psalm West

Psalm West is the youngest of Kanye’s kids, and like his sister Chicago, was born via surrogate. He was born on May 9, 2019. The name “Psalm” is of religious significance, taking inspiration from the Bible. He has been present at various family events and occasions, often photographed with his siblings and parents. However, given his young age, details about Psalm’s personality and interests have not been extensively shared publicly.

