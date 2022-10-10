Kanye West may mean many things to many people these days, but to his children, he’s just dad. Despite his impassioned social media rants, the father of four is often vocal about his love for his children. Many of his public quarrels against the Kardashians stem form his plea to spend more time with his children.

Last week, the 45-year old star sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to open up about his personal life and controversial fashion designs. In the moot interview, Ye spoke about his battle with estranged wife Kim Kardashian about where their children should attend school. “We’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished, because I don’t compromise,” Kanye shared. “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir. I sat there with my son, and he came, and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don’t even go to your school.’”

North West, Kanye- Getty Images

Despite the famous couple’s split, the DONDA rapper still praised Kim’s skills as a mom, sharing, “Kim is like a hybrid. She’s not just Marilyn Monroe. You know, she’s also a fashion person. She’s also a mom. She’s also an activist. She’s a lawyer. She’s a multibillionaire.” He continued: “She’s hot. She’s one of the most beautiful people of all time.’

In true mom fashion, Kim took to social media to share an adorable video of four-year old Chicago West and three-year old Psalm West riding in their car seats, singing along to Kanye’s 2021 track “True Love” with XXXTentacion.

The reality star turned lawyers shared the precious video, writing, “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Fans flooded the comment section, gushing over the youngest kids in the West clan. Auntie Khloe shared, “They are the cutest ever.” While a fan chimed in, “My brain cannot process this much cuteness.’

