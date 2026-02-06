Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj A "Fantastic Winner" At "Melania" Premiere

Donald Trump Nicki Minaj Fantastic Winner Melania Premiere
While some of United States President Donald Trump's supporters aren't fans of Nicki Minaj, he's as supportive of her as she is of him.

The documentary covers U.S. First Lady Melania Trump's preparation for their second term, and Nicki's presence their is one of many recent public endorsements of the politician. But he himself is also a fan, so the street goes both ways. Trump spoke with Fox News Digital at the premiere, and had some kind words to say to the Trinidadian superstar.

"Nicki Minaj is fantastic," he remarked. "She's a terrific person. She was so nice, and she understands, you know, what we're doing with the Trump accounts. We're helping children grow up where they're 18 years old. They're going to have a lot of money. They're going to be rich. And she got it. She's been a supporter from the beginning. And I think Nicki Minaj is a winner. Fantastic." We'll see if they cross over again anytime soon while social media continues to engage in a firestorm over their politically tense controversies.

Why Did Nicki Minaj Become MAGA?
Previously, Nicki Minaj supported Donald Trump at the summit for the U.S. Treasury Department's Trump Accounts, which is a financial initiative to create savings and investment opportunities for future U.S. babies.

"Well, I don't know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan," she expressed at the summit. "And that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

Many folks have wondered why Nicki Minaj is supporting Donald Trump now after previously speaking out against anti-immigration policies. No one really knows for sure, but some of her previous political commentary, such as anti-vaccination sentiments, align with the MAGA movement. What seems to have really amplified Nicki's support was Trump's moves against alleged anti-Christian persecution in Nigeria, as well as his team's social media references to her.

