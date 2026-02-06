Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj A "Fantastic Winner" At "Melania" Premiere

United States President Donald Trump has a few celebrity supporters, and some folks think they will only grow now. But none are as controversial or as discussed for their support as Nicki Minaj, as she was one of many present at the Melania film premiere earlier this year.

The documentary covers U.S. First Lady Melania Trump's preparation for their second term, and Nicki's presence their is one of many recent public endorsements of the politician. But he himself is also a fan, so the street goes both ways. Trump spoke with Fox News Digital at the premiere, and had some kind words to say to the Trinidadian superstar.

"Nicki Minaj is fantastic," he remarked. "She's a terrific person. She was so nice, and she understands, you know, what we're doing with the Trump accounts. We're helping children grow up where they're 18 years old. They're going to have a lot of money. They're going to be rich. And she got it. She's been a supporter from the beginning. And I think Nicki Minaj is a winner. Fantastic." We'll see if they cross over again anytime soon while social media continues to engage in a firestorm over their politically tense controversies.

Why Did Nicki Minaj Become MAGA?

Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previously, Nicki Minaj supported Donald Trump at the summit for the U.S. Treasury Department's Trump Accounts, which is a financial initiative to create savings and investment opportunities for future U.S. babies.

"Well, I don't know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan," she expressed at the summit. "And that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."