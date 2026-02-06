Joe Budden Predicts More Artists Will Publicly Support Donald Trump

Media personality and former rapper Joe Budden believes the wave of celebrity political endorsements, particularly for Donald Trump, is far from over. Speaking during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Budden weighed in on the backlash surrounding Nicki Minaj and her recent public support of the president. According to Budden, Minaj may simply be the first of many.

"It’s a lot of money over there," he said candidly. "There will be plenty more celebrities to take that check." His comments suggest financial incentives could play a major role in future endorsements. Budden clarified that his personal beliefs don’t align with that path.

"My views and how I was raised? No," he added, distancing himself from the idea of making similar moves.

The conversation arrives amid heightened scrutiny of celebrity political affiliations. Particularly after Minaj faced heavy criticism from fans following her pro-Trump statements and appearances.

Joe Budden Thinks More Artists Will Take A Check

Some fans came to Nicki's defense, claiming that she's just positioning herself. "Nicki’s strategically positioning herself for protection," one person wrote in the comments section. "She’s fighting something bigger behind the scenes. Her aligning w/ Trump’s administration gives chess not checkers."

"He right and its gone be another rapper. They love to sell us out," another person commented, agreeing with Joe.

Many others came to Nicki's defense saying that she doesn't need to do things for "just a check."



"So y'all mean Democrats aren’t using money ? Meg, Cardi, etc didn’t get paid? Sometimes yall act like Nicki isn’t already very wealthy. Plus yall don’t like her so why complaining now," asked another.